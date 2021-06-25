They report the death of journalist Edna Schmidt, former host of ‘Despierta América’ on Univision

They have announced on social networks that Edna schmidt died at age 51. The former journalist on the Univision program “Despierta América” has died, although details about the cause of death have not yet been released.

“We mourn the sensitive passing of journalist Edna Schmidt. Rest in Peace, ”says the publication that the Univision morning made on Instagram.

Ana Maria Canseco, who had been a presenter on the same show, was one of the first to react to the unfortunate news. “I can’t believe it,” he wrote.

This year, Schmidt had reappeared in the media when he conducted an interview with Neida sandoval for his YouTube channel. In the interview, she had talked about how difficult it had been for her last year.

“I feel nostalgic, this year has been very hard, I lost my mommy, and it has not been easy, but like you, we are oaksEdna said in April this year during an interview with Neida Sandoval.

It was in 2011 when Schmidt was fired from Univision after finding her drunk in the company’s parking lot. After undergoing several treatments where she was interned, the Puerto Rican journalist returned to the media at the Telemundo affiliate in Chicago. His time there was short as two years later he ended up suing them for discrimination.

