According to the victim’s family, the authorities had given them the remains of the alleged deceased and even donated their belongings, but it was not his family member.

EFE –

Guayaquil, Ecuador – The sudden appearance of a patient who had been pronounced dead a month ago in a hospital in the suburb of Guayaquil, epicenter of the pandemic in Ecuador, has become an example of poor management in hospital morgues in the midst of the health crisis due to COVID-19.

The relatives of Alba Maruri Granda, 74 years old and who the authorities declared dead on March 27, have spread this weekend on social networks that in reality the woman had not lost her life, but that there was some kind of confusion with her name and that of another deceased person.

UNCONSCIOUS IN PLACE OF DEATH

Granda had entered the hospital Abel Gilbert Pontoon at the end of last month, with a fever and shortness of breath, so she was suspected of COVID-19. He would have lost consciousness there, and it was not until this week that he recovered it, after which he identified himself and asked to speak to his relatives.

However, the relatives of the alleged deceased resolved to incinerate the body that was once delivered to them by the hospital, and even donated part of their belongings and clothing, after the grief of the fatal loss.

“The doctors went to my aunt’s house to corroborate and report the error. They still do not know whose ashes are at home,” said one of the woman’s nephews on a social network, Juan Carlos Ramírez.

The family member specified that despite the vicissitudes, Granda is well and that “miracles still exist”, while the family now hopes that the hospital will return the money they paid for the cremation of the body of what they thought was her aunt.

The case comes to light three weeks after dozens of people denounced the disappearance of the mortal remains of relatives in the city’s hospital morgues, and charges that officials in medical centers had demanded of them in exchange for information about the bodies.

A hospital worker was dismissed by the Ministry of Public Health in relation to the management of the mortuary.