They report that Silvia Pinal was hospitalized

Silvia Pinal She is currently hospitalized in Mexico City, apparently due to ailments related to her blood pressure, as reported by various media.

In a morning program the news of the state of health of the mother of Alejandra Guzman, who apparently entered an emergency this weekend to a private clinic after undergoing several tests. It is expected that he will be discharged at some point on Monday, June 28.

Other media reported that Pinal’s visit to the hospital was really only routine and that there should be no concern about your health.

Some weeks ago, Sylvia Pasquel He had to deny in his social networks the information that assured that his mother had died.

“Friends, what a shame I have to make this video to deny what is circulating on the networks, about the death of Mrs. Silvia Pinal; This is not true, my mother is perfectly healthy.

“He is currently celebrating his birthday with his great-granddaughter Michelle and Camila, and Stephanie; they are all together in a restaurant eating and celebrating. My mother is better than ever, she is beautiful, she is beautiful, she is healthy, “said Pasquel.

BY: Rodolfo G. Zubieta