They report shooting with a wounded man in northeast Miami – Telemundo Miami (51)

A man was injured and taken to a hospital following a reported shooting in northeast Miami early Monday morning.

Police officers arrived at the scene in the 8200 block of Northeast and 1st Avenue after 1:30 am following reports of gunfire in the area.

One victim, a 30-year-old adult, was found shot in the abdomen. He was immediately taken to the Ryder Trauma Center and is in stable condition, according to the Miami police report.

Police officers did not provide further details of the incident or details of any suspect.

Anyone with information about this fact can contact the Crime Stop Line at 305-471-8477.