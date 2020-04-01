The Puebla authorities sought contact with the New York Consul to attend to this case. In addition, they are attending one more poblana in Australia.

The Government Secretary of Puebla, David Méndez Márquez, reported the death of seven poblano in New York by Covid-19, in addition to seeking to confirm data on other deaths that occurred in that United States city.

He also indicated that the New York City Consul himself has already sought contact, in addition to are attending one more poblana in Sydney, Australia, who has already been given advice and the corresponding monitoring for their repatriation.

For its part, the report in the state are 92 confirmed cases of Coronavirus, with 42 people hospitalized, and there are 52 under surveillance; of these cases by community or horizontal transmission are 32, with 12 affected municipalities.

The holder of the Puebla Ministry of Health, Jorge Humberto Uribe Téllez, reported that until yesterday, until 22:00, 425 tests had been carried out and at the Mexican Social Security Institute 88.

He indicated that seven of the 42 hospitalized for Covid-19 coronavirus are intubated with a severe prognosis. (Ntx)