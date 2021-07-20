They report serious Sammy Pérez, he was intubated at the last minute | Instagram

The state of health of the television actor, Sammy Pérez, who will act with Eugenio Derbez in several of its programs, it has been aggravated by what it has had to be “intubated“, they report.

Last Sunday, it was reported that the comedian, Sammy Pérez, was admitted to the emergency hospital due to the critical condition he reported after having tested positive for the contagion.

The actor, who collaborated in programs like “El Calabozo”, most recognized for his performance in “XHDRBZ“and other programs of Eugenio Derbez, arrived in a critical health condition related to oxygenation, as reported.

However, today his condition continues to worsen so the 55-year-old actor was subjected to the “intubation” process, which was confirmed by his representative, Erick De Paz.

A few moments ago they just intubated Sammy, they just sedated him, please, let’s continue sending him all the good vibes and I will keep you very informed about the whole situation, De Paz said in a video broadcast on social networks.

The process of “intubate” is carried out when those affected need urgent help to breathe, as in the case of many of the patients who present severe complications derived from the current health condition.

The complex process involves a tube and a machine so that the air enters and leaves the lungs, to carry it out, they generally do it under the effects of sedatives, it must be said that many patients fear that they will not be able to tolerate this process or even lose control. life in the attempt, so some do not accept this measure.

It was last Friday when Sammy Pérez Reyes was urgently admitted to a private hospital where doctors and nurses are monitoring his health. Sadly, her condition appears to have worsened even more early this morning.

In the midst of his critical condition, his representative revealed that it was the same interpreter, who voluntarily accepted the help of these breathing devices.

The latest news at noon is that Sammy accepted this device, it is stable within the delicate panorama that it is, said De la Paz.

However, Pérez Reyes, who became famous on television for his way of speaking, is at a “very critical point,” shared De Paz, the medical opinions.

We have more to wait to see how Sammy evolves, the doctor told me that right now there is a very complicated point

“We are on a tight rope”

If he tolerates this device and manages to evolve, the body will reflect it, and it is to be constantly monitoring and waiting to see how his body reacts, if not, he will have to “intubate”, he confirmed.

It was last Friday when the actor also from “No returns accepted” and also a colleague of actor Miguel Luis, in XHDRBZ, in the so-called “Impossible Section”, entered the emergency medical center.

As reported by the same source close to the actor, “his lungs suffered great damage” after having contracted the condition, now a miracle is expected so that the actor can overcome this difficult health crisis.

Meanwhile, support and comments flooded the publication with various messages in which users sent all their good vibes and blessings for his recovery.

The figure on the small screen is undoubtedly a much loved character and it is through these samples that both users, influencers and various personalities hope that he will soon be able to regain his health.

We hope that very soon he can get out of this and that he continues to steal smiles with his distinctive personality and his popular way of communicating things to us.