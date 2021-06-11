They report more cases of cardiac inflammation in vaccinated covid; EU investigates

Authorities of The United States is investigating what appear to be more reports of heart inflammation than expected in adolescent boys and young adults after receiving the second dose of the Pfizer and Moderna against COVID.

It is not clear if the inflammation of the heart it is caused by injections, and reports remain unusual, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said Thursday. Health authorities have urged all people over the age of 12 to get vaccinated.

As of May 31, the agency had 275 preliminary reports of such inflammation in 16 to 24-year-olds, CDC’s Dr. Tom Shimabukuro said Thursday at a government meeting on inoculations. These cases occurred among more than 12 million of injections of the second dose of the vaccines.

The cases appear to occur more often in men and younger people, and most have made a full recovery, he noted.

This type of heart inflammation can be caused by various infections, including a COVID outbreak, as well as for certain medications, and there have been unusual reports with other types of vaccines.

The advisory commission of CDC inoculations will meet on June 18 to further assess the potential risk.

