Benjamín Galindo, a Mexican soccer star at the end of the 20th century and current technical assistant to Matías Almeyda at the San José Earthquakes, was admitted this Thursday as a result of a stroke in a Guadalajara hospital.

“We are going through a difficult time, I ask for your prayers for my dad. I hope and you can understand. Galindo family,” regretted his son Benjamin Galindo Jr. on Twitter.

Galindo’s condition is of limited prognosis since he had to undergo surgery.

Galindo, 59, earned the nickname ‘Maestro’ for the technique with which he played in midfield, as he was skilled with both legs.

“The Chivas family is shocked by the news of the ‘Maestro’ Benjamín Galindo. Let’s join prayers and good vibes for his speedy recovery,” Amaury Vergara, president of Guadalajara, regretted on Twitter, the team with which he was champion as a footballer in the 1986 season- 1987.

Galindo had a step as a player in Mexican soccer from 1979 to 2001, time in which, in addition to the title with Guadalajara, he managed to win League championships with Santos Laguna, Cruz Azul and Pachuca.

He was also part of the runner-up team in the 1993 Copa América and attended the 1994 United States World Cup.

“Our forces and prayers with Benjamín Galindo. Quick recovery, ‘Maestro’! To come out of this battle as the #Warrior who has always been,” Santos Laguna shared on social networks.

Born in Zacatecas, northern Mexico, Galindo made his debut as coach at the 2003 Apertura under the command of Guadalajara, which he led in four different stages. In the first two, he alternated the roles of technical and technical assistant.

Her greatest achievement as a strategist was the 2012 Clausura title under the command of Santos Laguna. In the final, he defeated the Rayados del Monterrey by a score of 3-2.

Apart from the title with the Torreón team, Galindo added two runners-up as coach, one with Santos and the other with Cruz Azul.

