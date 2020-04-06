Upon the death of the police, the SSC has intensified hygiene measures in the institution to prevent contagion; In addition, it has followed the recommendations of the health authorities.

An element of the Secretariat of Citizen Security (SSC) of Mexico City died after contracting Covid-19, reported the capital government.

The agency reported that on March 27 a police officer assigned to the Naples Sector presented health problems, and after a medical check-up he was diagnosed with the Covid-19 virus, so it was isolated and measures were taken with the elements that had contact with this officer.

However, a few hours ago the element’s wife notified the SSC that the officer had lost his life.

Following the death of the police, the SSC has intensified hygiene measures in the institution to prevent contagion; In addition, it has followed the recommendations of the health authorities, according to a statement from the agency.

According to the newspaper Reforma, the deceased police officer covered the Vive Latino Festival in mid-March.

It has also provided protection to operating personnel in order to maintain public order in roads, commercial establishments, banking institutions, in the 16 mayoralties, and for all those whose functions do not exempt them from the risk of contagion.

“This agency has carried out some actions such as conducting informative talks to the policemen about general aspects of the Covid-19 disease; raise awareness among staff about the importance of hand washing and the use of antibacterial gel, as well as the proper technique for hand washing and the social distance of at least one and a half to two meters between each individual. ”

In addition, the SSC reported that it has provided antibacterial gel to all operational personnel to maintain hand hygiene at all times, as well as disposable face masks and gloves for personnel who are in contact with citizens.

Likewise, it prioritizes the washing and disinfection of mobile units at the end of each shift and supervises that the clothing is in optimal hygienic conditions.

To enter the headquarters, the SSC carried out sanitary filters with highly trained nursing personnel, who took body temperature with an infrared thermometer, without having direct contact with the skin to carry out the timely detection of possible Covid-19 carriers.

In addition, he asserted that the hygienic measures in the food area were intensified, carrying out the disinfection of the area and surfaces, as well as the separation of seats to maintain a healthy distance.

The SSC invited citizens to follow the recommendations issued by the health agencies, therefore, through an audio message, invites citizens to stay inside their homes and withdraw from the streets, and in case of presenting For some of the symptoms, send a text message with the word “covid19” to 51515, or call LOCATEL, at 5658 1111.

