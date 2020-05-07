The Jalisco Health Secretariat (SSJ) confirmed this Wednesday 44 more cases of COVID-19 in the Entity: 23 reported on the platform of the National Epidemiological Surveillance System, 17 by the laboratories of the University of Guadalajara (UdeG) reported 17 new cases and four from the private laboratory.

Despite the opening date of May 1, only the first beds arrive at Angel Leaño

The first corresponds to a 46-year-old man, a resident of Tlaquepaque, with a history of hypertension, chronic kidney disease and diabetes, who started with suspicious symptoms of respiratory disease on April 21, so He was hospitalized days later – on May 1 – at the IMSS Regional General Hospital 110 in Guadalajara, where he died on the 4th.

The second reported death is another 46-year-old man, a resident of El Salto, with a history of hypertension and diabetes. The patient began with respiratory symptoms on April 24 and was hospitalized on May 2 at the IMSS Regional General Hospital 110 in Guadalajara, where he died on May 5.

The accumulated deaths in Jalisco, by municipality of residence, correspond to Guadalajara (9), Zapopan (4), Tomatlán (2), El Grullo (1), Tonalá (2), Acatic (1), Puerto Vallarta (6), Tequila (1), Tecolotlán (1), Tlajomulco (2), Ocotlán (2), Colotlán (1), La Barca (1), Zapotlán del Rey (1), San Julián (1), Tlaquepaque (1) and El Jump (1).

Further, in the entity only 17 municipalities report active cases of COVID-19, (people who have started with symptoms of the disease in the last 14 days), 149 in total, and also has one of the lowest incidence rates in the country (cases per 100,000 inhabitants), occupying the 29th place.

This day, the municipalities of Autlán de Navarro and Ahualulco del Mercado report their first confirmed case.

In addition, 378 suspected cases are reported.

Of the 48 hospitalized patients, today at noon they were reported in stable condition (eight), severe (33) and very serious (seven).

Four more cases reported in Puente Grande

This Wednesday, four more cases were reported in the Puente Grande Penitentiary Complex, with which they total 67.

The SSJ stated that the majority are asymptomatic patients who have not required hospitalization.

However, all must comply with the isolation of the rest of the prison population; from which they can leave when they are registered and under the corresponding criteria.

To date there are two inmates recovered, who have completed 21 days of isolation and have a negative result from the PCR test.

LS

.