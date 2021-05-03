They report 3 dead and 27 injured when a boat wrecked in California

15 minutes. At least 3 people died and more than 20 were taken to hospitals after a boat wrecked this Sunday off the coast of San Diego, in southern California, authorities said. The boat was reportedly carrying undocumented immigrants.

The rescue teams responded at around 10:27 local time (17:27 GMT) to the notice of an overturned boat and with more than 20 people on board at Point Loma, near California’s Cabrillo Monument National Park, according to firefighters.

“Total, about 30 people were involved with that ship, 3 of whom were declared dead“This was indicated hours later by Rick Romero, San Diego lifeguard lieutenant.

The boat was completely destroyed. His remains reached the shore, according to photos San Diego firefighters posted on their Twitter account.

Romero indicated that the aid organizations, upon arriving at the scene, found “people in the water, drowning, being sucked up by the rip current.” Others had already reached shore.

He described conditions at the scene as “pretty harsh.” There was strong swell, cold wind, and water at a temperature of 60 degrees Fahrenheit (15.5 degrees Celsius). This temperature, he said, can cause hypothermia “pretty quickly.”

Possible irregular immigrants

For his part, Jeff Stephenson, supervisor and Border Patrol agent in San Diego, said that they are investigating whether it was a boat used to transport undocumented immigrants.

“Everything indicates, from our perspective, that it was a smuggling ship to smuggle migrants into the United States (USA), “said the official.

He assured that they have not yet confirmed the nationality of the people involved. However, he said officers were consulting with survivors.

A person who apparently piloted the boat is in the custody of the agents, according to reports.

For its part, the Los Angeles Times newspaper anticipated that the authorities were studying reports according to which the group of people was traveling in a low-height boat similar to those that smugglers usually use to bring people illegally to the United States from Mexico.