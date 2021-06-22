They removed 32 Confederate monuments located in the US

15 minutes. Thirty-two Confederate monuments, nine of them in North Carolina and as many in Virginia, were removed from their locations as a result of the debate over systemic racism in the United States, according to a report by the Southern Poverty and Law Center. (SPLC) released this Monday.

However, the SPLC considers this insufficient, since “these pedestals (now empty) represent inconclusively the recognition of our country’s confederate past,” Lecia Brooks, director of this civil rights organization, said in a statement.

For Brooks, although these Confederate monuments have been removed, the “pedestal stays ‘alive’ by having a Confederate name or any Confederate symbol on it“.

In some cases, he added, the pedestal has a strong foundation in the ground and “its removal will require significant financial resources”; in other cases, “preservation laws protecting Confederate monuments prevent state officials from going ahead with their removal plans.”

To the 9 Confederate monuments removed in North Carolina, another 9 are added in the state of Virginia, 4 in Maryland, 3 in Texas, 2 in Alabama, 2 in Florida, 1 in Washington DC, 1 in Missouri and 1 in Tennessee.

“Our hope is that this new designation will inspire communities to lobby to remove these hate symbols in their entirety,” he stressed. At the same time he indicated that, once the pedestal has been removed along with the statue, “we will change your status to deleted or relocated“.

Confederate symbols in the USA

Recently it was approved that a section of a highway of the east coast of the USA stopped being called “Dixie”, the name to designate the zone of the confederate states in the War of Secession. This will take the name of Harriet Tubman, a former slave who fought for the end of slavery in the country.

The name change promoted by the Miami-Dade County Mayor’s Office affects 67.5 kilometers of the 3,800-kilometer highway.

More than 100 Confederate symbols have been removed from public places in the United States since the death of African-American George Floyd at the hands of a white police officer in Minnesota in May 2020, but many more remain standing, the SPLC warned then.

According to the project called “Whose Heritage?” (Whose inheritance?), From the SPLC, nearly 1,800 of those symbols remain in courts, schools, parks, highways, and other public spaces.