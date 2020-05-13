This morning more than 500 common inmates of the Jorge Navarro Prison System were taken from their cells and directed to the prison center courtyard, to be reviewed and determine if they can be part of a possible list of those released from prison through the figure of family coexistence, assured a source of government. The priority is presumably inmates over 65 years of age and those with chronic diseases.

The authorities of the penitentiary system have not reported whether the release is due to the outbreak of respiratory diseases that prisoners have had for about 15 days and that family members and human rights activists have been denouncing due to the danger of contagion from Covid-19. In addition, on Tuesday it was discovered that the political prisoner Uriel Pérez was in the Intensive Care Unit of the Alemán hospital with alleged pneumonia.

Similarly, there is a movement in the Matagalpa Penitentiary System, where there is an alleged list of up to 350 inmates, informed relatives of those deprived of liberty, who hope that their children will be released.

It may interest you: “Thank the commander for my freedom.” Regime manipulates massive releases of common inmates, many approved irregularly

2000 common inmates would be released

Unofficially it is known that they will release more than 2,000 common inmates from all the prison systems in the country. “No political prisoner is on the list, but everything can change,” said the source.

The last release of common prisoners was last April and no political prisoner was released, despite the insistence of his lawyers, who presented briefs in the different courts requesting the change of precautionary measure due to the danger of contagion of the coronavirus within the systems and their precarious hygienic conditions, even permanent drinking water.

Movement inside and outside the prison can be seen. Wives and mothers remain outside waiting for their relatives to be released. You can also see men in civilian clothes known as paramilitaries.

More complaints of sick political prisoners

Another political prisoner with symptoms of Covid-19 in Matagalpa is Adolfo García Arancibia, 49 years old. His sister Liliam García received news from him yesterday and they informed him that he has a fever, cough and sore throat.

“On Monday, May 11, he visited and told me that many of the 98 inmates in his cell are sick, some with the flu and others with a topa. Now they told me that he is sick and I am desperate without being able to do anything because even if one begs they do not give him information in the system, “said the sister of the person affected.

García suffers from gastritis and a swollen prostate in grade two that was detected right there by the doctors of the system, but they have never taken him to the hospital to receive adequate treatment.

Also Read: They find a political prisoner intubated in the Intensive Care Unit of the German Nicaraguan hospital

The complainant expressed that they are originally from Esquipulas, Matagalpa and that her mother is very old and cannot walk around because of her brother, but she is still desperate because she does not want to be taken dead from there.