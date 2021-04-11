They remove a fan of the Volcano for asking a change to Tuca Ferretti; Tigres is already investigating what happened (VIDEO)

The UANL Tigres fell to the Águilas del América in the match on matchday 14 of Guardianes 2021, a match that meant the first match with the fans after more than a year of playing with the empty Volcano and an unfortunate incident took place in the Stadium.

After the bad game that Tigres was offering to the fans, a Club fan was removed from the stadium for asking Tuca Ferretti for a change, a situation that the club is already investigating.

A video came to light, where you can see how a security man accompanies the fan to the exit, who alleges that he only asked Tuca to put Leo Fernández in, reason enough to be removed from the Volcano.

Since Tuca got angry, the security began to silence everyone. The most sacred thing about Tigres is his hobby and he has every right to manifest himself! I can not believe it! It is inadmissible! This can’t happen @M_Culebro! Nobody is above the institution! pic.twitter.com/dkUmJZUjel – Pello Maldonado (@Pellomaldonado) April 11, 2021

Before this video, Tigres sent a message in support of the fan and ensures that the incident is being investigated.

“We are investigating what happened yesterday in the stands of the University Stadium and we will take measures so that this does not happen again. As an institution we respect the right of our fans to express themselves and demonstrate.” Wrote the Club.