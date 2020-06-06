A little over a year ago, the Algodoneros del Unión Laguna wrote a new page in their illustrious and octogenarian history, as Adrián Gutiérrez drove nine races in a single game, setting a new record for the franchise founded in 1940.





UNFORGETTABLE

The afternoon of Sunday, June 2, 2019 is already unforgettable for Adrián Gutiérrez Aceves, a catcher born in San Luis Río Colorado, Sonora and who came to the Guinda team during April 2019 to take over the catching. He quickly gained the confidence of manager Jonathan Aceves and the starting position behind the plate, supporting the Guindas pitchers and contributing his hits, but he definitely exploded in the Sunday game against the Tijuana Bulls, when he drove in 9 of the 13 runs they scored the Algodoneros to win the match played at the Revolution stadium.

Left-hander Carlos Hernández had the Lagunas artillery handcuffed and bleached them during the first five innings, while Dominican Frankie de la Cruz accepted 2 scores in the first round and another pair during the fifth, in addition to one in the sixth. But the Algodoneros woke up at the close of that sixth roll, approaching with a production by Dustin Geiger, followed by Eric Aguilera to hit a double that put runners in second and third, so the border manager chose to remove Hernández and bring Gerardo Sánchez, who just on the second pitch, saw Adrián Gutiérrez disappear over the left side’s fence to put things 5 ​​for 4.

12

DRIVEN

is the record of all time

in an LMB game, in the possession of Rubén Mateo.





ROUND AFTERNOON

Adrián connected his second tablazo during the fateful seventh inning, in a juicy 5-run rally for the Guindas: after Francisco Ferreiro’s double, hit Geiger and walked for Aguilera, Gutiérrez found the full house against Maikel Cleto, whom He punished with a deep swing to the fence in left field – center, a double that easily emptied the pads to produce another 3 touchdowns and flip the board. Adrián would still score, taking advantage of Daniel Hinojosa’s single hit.

Los Toros approached with two lines during the eighth round, but at the end the Algodoneros returned to demonstrate their offensive power, again with Gutiérrez as the protagonist of a 4-scoring attack. Before Jumbo Díaz, the Panamanian Édgar Muñoz started with a passport, Geiger stoked another double and Aguilera intentionally walked, scoring then Muñoz with a wild pitch and immediately, Adrián Gutiérrez, on the count of 3 balls and 1 strike, set up a launch for Carrying the ball away through left forest, the whistling pole went past and although it was challenged by the Tijuana’s high command, the video showed that that hit was the fourth home run of the season for Adrián Gutiérrez, reaching 9 RBIs in the game. and setting a new record for the Guinda franchise. The Algodoneros finished won by blackboard from 13 to 10 and Adrián Gutiérrez was the man of the day, applauded by the fans who attended the Sunday game that closed the series in the stadium of the Revolution, where they were witnesses to the feat, the former world champion boxing Cristian Mijares and ex-league major Karim García.

Before that feat by Gutiérrez, the record for the most runs produced in a 9-inning game for the Unión Laguna belonged to the Cuban Carlos Colás, who in 1942 promoted 7 scores against the Eagle of Veracruz.

2

SQUARES

are in which the receiver has militated,

Algodoneros and Olmecas de Tabasco.

