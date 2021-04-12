They remember Joselyn Cano showing off her body in a bikini aboard a yacht

Everything seems to indicate that the deceased Joselyn Cano She will continue to be present in social networks thanks to the fact that her family intends to keep the Instagram profile of the so-called Mexican Kim Kardashian active.

This Sunday, a new image where the model appears wearing a sexy bikini Aboard a luxurious yacht, he allowed to appreciate the statuesque body of his 29 years of age.

“All our dreams can come true, when you have the courage to pursue them” – Walt Disney, is the text that accompanies the photo of the also businesswoman who so far has more than 113 thousand ‘likes’.

Joselyn Cano is said to have passed away on December 7, 2020 in Colombia after undergoing buttock surgery. According to the first reports had complications and it resulted in a fatal outcome.

