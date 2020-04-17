As part of the sanitary measures before the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19), several inmates of the female prison of Santa Martha Acatitla, located in the State of Mexico, including the former Secretary of Social Development, Rosario Robles Berlanga, and the owner of the Rébsamen College, Monica García Villegas, were transferred from the observation area to the general population.

This was reported this Thursday Rosendo Gomez, García Villegas’ lawyer, who detailed that since last Monday his client was notified of this measure, which took effect until this Wednesday.

“The teacher Mónica García and Rosario Robles shared the area where they were in hospital, when a person executes an arrest warrant; however, hiding in the COVID-19 contingency measures, they are ordered to enter the general population, which happened in these past days, “he said.

However, he said that this action could be illegalBecause the general population area is for inmates who have already been sentenced, so they analyze whether they will appeal this modification of their prison conditions.

“They send them to a block where conditions totally change; the fact of sending them to the population is even an early trial, because in this place are the people who already have a sentence, “he said.

According to Rosendo Gómez, both are in one area “deplorable“, In a block of six cells, which”the bathroom is useless”And an access door that“does not work correctly“

In addition, he mentioned that they did not give them a date to return to the remand area, so they will be in the general population until both trials are over.

It should be remembered that the maximum that the inmates can be in this observation area, separated from the general population, is one year; Mónica Villegas was arrested in May 2019, while the former Peña Nieto six-year-old official last August.

For their part, the prison authorities explained that this decision was made because apparently the area of ​​detention is for approximately 18 people, and in the event that 18 arrest warrants are executed in one day there would be no place to put detainees; In addition to that neither Rosario Robles nor Mónica Villegas belong to the population at risk.

Also, the Undersecretariat of the Penitentiary System of Mexico City clarified through a statement that both Rosario and Monica were relocated to the “Bedroom bOf Precautionary Measures of the Women’s Center for Social Reintegration of Santa Martha Acatitla, where are those who are under process, and not in the general population.

“The aforementioned people were located in the detention area, the place where the new women arrive; however, given the preventive measures taken by the health emergency, that area was designated for the application of COVID-19 tests and stay to wait for results. For this reason and to take care of the health of both women, it was decided to relocate them to Bedroom B, where the security measures provided for upon arrival at the center are preserved: individual stay, restricted access, custody of sight 24 hours a day and log of visits ”.