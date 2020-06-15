The kidnapping of the Sedena general was reported on Saturday (Photo: File)

José Guillermo Lira Hernández, Brigadier General of the National Defense Secretariat (Sedena), was released this Monday, June 15, in the Autlautla municipality, in the State of Mexico. Her kidnapping was reported last Saturday in Tepexco, Puebla.

Miguel Barbosa, Governor of Puebla, reported that Guillermo Lira was delivered in a municipality near the Siglo XXI highway and he was with elements of the State Attorney General’s Office.

« He was released a few minutes ago, there is a whole mobilization […] It is an auxiliary board in a municipality that is around the highway. He is already with us, ”declared the governor at a press conference.

According to officials consulted by Milenio, they were the residents of town who gave notice to the authorities between four and five in the morning on Monday and the general was abandoned on the streets of that place.

Guillermo Lira Hernández, Brigadier General of the National Defense Secretariat, was kidnapped on Saturday in Tepexco, Puebla (Photo: Twitter @ PCazador2021)

The authorities of the States of Mexico informed those of Puebla about the general’s release.

It was on social networks that photos of the liberation of the general, who was kidnapped on Saturday in Tepexco, Puebla, the last place where the GPS signal of the car in which he was traveling was recorded.

He left the Heroic Military College, in Mexico City, heading to Izucar de Matamoros, a place that is an hour and a half from the capital of Puebla, since he was going to visit his daughter.

His relatives carried the disappearance of the element around 4:20 pm on Saturday.

The kidnappers of Guillermo Lira Hernández, Brigadier General of the Secretariat of National Defense, requested 5 million pesos to free him (Photo: Twitter @ PCazador2021)

The captors contacted Lira Hernández’s wife to ask 5 million pesos to release it, published the Excelsior newspaper. The communication was established by the plagiarists four hours after the kidnapping.

The car in which the command was traveling, was found by the Federal Police shortly afterwards abandoned in the middle of the road, set on fire and with damage to the windshield and face. For this reason, the capital authorities consider that the captors kept the man in his vehicle, but deprived him of his freedom in another.

The mandatary Andrés Manuel López Obrador He was questioned if he had information regarding the case, for which he did not have a specific response and added that on Tuesday he would give complete information on the matter.

Subsequently, asked if it was a kidnapping, López Obrador said during the morning conference on Monday: « It is that Today it was reported, but not all the elements are available and we don’t want to say something that does not correspond to reality, better to wait, even for security ”.

Guillermo Lira Hernández, Brigadier General of the Ministry of National Defense, was released this Monday (Photo: Twitter @ PCazador2021)

While, Luis Cresencio Sandoval González, Secretary of Defense, limited himself to saying that I had no more information than « the same, which is in the press ».

After the kidnapping of José Guillermo Lira became known, Sedena, in conjunction with the Atlixco Regional Coordination Center, Tepexco Operations Base, officer Ángel Mijangos and three other elements, assisted the victim’s wife, according to information from Radio Fórmula.

The officers and the wife of Lira Hernández arrived at the community of San Juan Calmaca, where they were helped by the municipal police, but in a first search they did not obtain results.

On the other hand, in the month of May, The organization « Stop Kidnapping » revealed that the state of Puebla, ruled by the Morenoite, Miguel Barbosa, was the fourth state with the highest number of kidnappings by registering 119 cases of this crime

