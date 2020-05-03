Despite the fact that the live-action version of the story of the Chinese warrior will not be a musical like the animated film, it does have an unpublished theme that is sung by a famous pop star Is it Billie Eilish or perhaps Christina Aguilera performs the new song for ‘Mulan’?

It is well known that one of the attractions that the 1998 film had was its soundtrack made up of themes ‘A girl worth fighting’, ‘I’ll make a man out of you’ and ‘Reflection’, which marked every generation.

Unfortunately, live-action will focus more on action than on music scenes, so the only song will be ‘Loyal Brave True ‘performed by Christina Aguilera, which premiered this Friday, March 6 through Disney’s YouTube account.

This is not the first time that the Grammy winner sings for the Múlan film, since for the 90s version, the famous gave voice to ‘Reflection’, a theme that was not only a Disney classic, but also helped her position herself in the music industry.

“Múlan’s movie and the song ‘Reflection’ coincided with getting me my first record deal. It’s amazing to be back in a movie so incredible it’s full of power and meaning, and that meaning stands the test of time: staying true to yourself, Be who you are and teach how to be brave. My new song, ‘Loyal Brave True’, represents the fine balance between vulnerability and strength, “explained the artist in an interview for Comicbook.

“As this epic version of Mulan’s live-action hits theaters, Christina brings her innate abilities and years of growth as an artist to the film, repeating ‘Reflection’ and performing the new song ‘Loyal Brave True’,” Mitchell Leib, President of Music and Soundtracks at Walt Disney Studios, explained.

It will be until March 27, 2020 when Christina Aguilera interprets the new song from ‘Mulan’ on the big screen.