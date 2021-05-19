They release the first preview of the reboot of the series – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

Recently, the ABC network announced that it would reboot the series ‘The Wonderful Years’ and although the show is still in production, the channel released a first preview.

In this first preview, he shows a little of the life of the Williamses, an African-American family living in Alabama, United States, in the 1960s.

This reboot of ‘The Wonderful Years’ is produced by Fred Savage, who was the protagonist of the original series broadcast in the 90s.

“Dean is a curious and hopeful 12-year-old who is coming of age in a turbulent time and is trying to discover his place both within his family and in the world at large. Dean is a little insecure, a little weird and a little self-conscious, but he’s determined to make his mark on the world around him, “is the official synopsis for this new version of ‘The Wonderful Years.’

‘The Wonderful Years’ stars Elisha Williams, Dulé Hill, Saycon Sengbloh and Laura Kariuki, while actor Don Cheadle will be the narrator of this series.

So far, this reboot of ‘The Wonderful Years’ has no release date

The pilot episode of ‘The Wonderful Years’ is directed by the creator of ‘Empire’, Lee Daniels; In addition, some chapters were written by Saladin Patterson, who has experience in productions such as ‘Psyche’, ‘Dave’ and ‘The Big Bang Theory’.

While Neal Mariens, creator of the original series, is a creative consultant for this production. So far, this new series of ‘The Wonderful Years’ has no release date.

The original ‘Wonderful Years’ series focused on Kevin Arnold, a man who told stories from his adolescence growing up in a middle-class American city in the turbulent 1960s.

Source: SDP