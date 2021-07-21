They release prediction, about Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck!

1/3

Ben Affleck, besides being an actor, is also a director | .

After 17 years JLo resumed his relationship with Affleck | AP

Both Ben and Jennifer look extremely in love | .

After 17 years of being together Jennifer Lopez and Ben affleck resumed their dating relationship, it was for this reason that the seer known as The child prodigy shared some predictions for the couple claiming that there were some things that the singer should not do for the relationship to be successful.

For some admirers of the couple whom they call “Bennifer“Seeing them together again after so many years has been more than mind-boggling especially due to the fact that it has been a little over two months since they were apparently together.

Being both great celebrities of entertainment and Hollywood, it was in part precisely this that led to their separation, because at no time they were left alone and everyone wanted to know what they were doing.

The official version that was shared was the pressure of the media and the paparazzi that led the couple to separate, however it seems that it was precisely fate that was responsible for bringing them back together as a loving couple.

However, this was on good terms since at no time did they stop talking despite the years, as already mentioned they became great friends, this was mentioned by the actor in an interview with the New York Times last year.

Even knowing that they had to separate due to pressure from the media, it seems that both knew that in some future they would meet again and the moment came in 2021.

Although everything is going well the relationship is something that the interpreter of “On The Floor“According to the prediction of El Niño Prodigio, something would have to be avoided at all costs if his wish was to continue his love affair with the actor who has played Batman on several occasions.

Apparently what the seer was affirming in one of his predictions is that the couple will have a happy ending, as long as they do not marry! This he mentioned since apparently he himself had already mentioned on several occasions that the singer and actress It is not a married person, it defines it as a free being.

As someone who cannot be in a commitment makes it difficult for him to be married for his sign, surely you will remember that he has already had three failed marriages, precisely the last one was with him. singer Marc Anthony from whom his twins Emme and Max were born.

El Niño Prodigio affirmed something that many already knew and that was just mentioned, that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck always maintained contact through conversations, so we could say that love never died between them, something that more than one of their fans excited because they had the opportunity to see them together again.

Surely the singer will do the same thing she did with her ex-partner Álex Rodríguez, start living together without marrying, this could be the perfect formula to make their relationship prosper, as millions of admirers of the couple expect and that they continue together for a long time more.

The seer mentioned that there were people who could not marry, who could not be energetically committed, that was why he recommended to JLo to give up the need for an engagement ring as mentioned in her song.

These words were shared in a video on the People portal, where the seer appears in a video call with two more drivers and they analyze both the relationship with A Rod and the one that the businesswoman currently has with Ben Affleck.