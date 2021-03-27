They release first trailer for ‘the Suicide Squad’, the new and renewed DC villain film directed by James Gunn

This March 26, the first official trailer for ‘The Suicide Squad’ (‘The Suicide Squad’), a film that aims to revive the group of villains from DC comics after a failed and criticized first attempt on the big screen in 2016.

From the horribly beautiful mind of @JamesGunn, #TheSuicideSquad hits theaters and @HBOMax August 6. Watch the Official Red Band trailer now, ❤️ to subscribe, and be among the first to receive content up until release! pic.twitter.com/O4fw1pbvXO – The Suicide Squad (@SuicideSquadWB) March 26, 2021

This new Warner Bros. Pictures film is directed by James Gunn, director of the hit “Guardians of the Galaxy.” Its cast include Idris Elba, Margot Robbie, John Cena, Nathan Fillion, Sylvester Stallone. Its premiere is planned for next August 6, with simultaneous release in theaters and on the streaming platform HBO Max.