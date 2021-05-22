They release Azalia ‘La Negra’ Ojeda, after trying to cash a stolen check – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

The Attorney General’s Office of the State of Mexico released Azalia Ojeda, better known as ‘La Negra’, a former Big Brother contestant, after being arrested when she tried to cash a stolen check.

According to the first versions, the victims failed to recognize Ojeda as the person who had stolen said check, nor did they provide evidence to accuse her.

Azalia Ojeda wanted to cash the check for 350 thousand pesos at a bank branch in Atizapán de Zaragoza, where she presented a document with folio 81197149 that allegedly had been stolen during the robbery of a house in Ciudad Satélite.

On the other hand, it was revealed that at the time of her arrest, Azalia tried to bribe the police to release her.

It is worth mentioning that in 2011, Ojeda was baptized in social networks as ‘Lady Polanto’ after insulting elements of the capital’s police while she was allegedly intoxicated.

Information from: Vanguardia