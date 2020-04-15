Apparently his place if it was in the Hillsborough County Jail in the state of Florida

The subject identified as Joseph Edwards Williams 29 years old had been arrested for drug possession, later it was decided to release him to avoid the spread of COVID-19. A few days later he returned to prison, but this time for second-degree murder.

On March 19 dozens of inmates were released from the Hillsborough County Jail, Florida. This as a sanitary measure to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

At the time of his arrest for drug possession, he was only carrying 4 grams of heroin and the decision was made to release him because it was a non-violent crime. However, everything seems to indicate that he will now be in prison for a long season.

It was announced that due to the seriousness of his crime, he will not be entitled to bail. He is accused of second degree murder, possession of firearms and resisting arrest, it is noteworthy that people with a criminal record are prohibited from using firearms in the United States.