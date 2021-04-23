They release a trailer for the documentary that shows the life of Rita Moreno: ‘Just a Girl Who Decided to go for it’



Rita Moreno.

Photo: John Sciulli / Getty Images

‘Just a Girl Who Decided to go for it’ is a documentary that tells the life of the Puerto Rican star Rita Moreno that conquered the film industry in the 1960s and fought stereotypes and the most toxic aspects of golden Hollywood.

This project by Mariem Pérez Riera premiered at Sundance 2021 and focused on following the actress closely in order to tell her inner journey back to the time she was a child, then about her unhappiness during her marriage to Leonard Gordon or the sexual abuse he suffered by great film producers.

Also to talk about his debut on the big screen, which was accompanied by the inevitable label of “Latin actress”, the stereotype against which he fought for decades, where he repeated the same roles of a submissive woman with dark skin with a foreign accent, until he reached ‘Singing in the rain’, where he showed his talent in singing and dancing or ‘West Side Story ‘, film for which won an Oscar in 1962.

The subject of having a forced abortion and a suicide attempt; something that, without a doubt, for his great fans, as for many, sounds revealing.

From his origins in a field in Puerto Rico to his impressive triumph passing through New York, without forgetting the humor and sympathy of an absolutely brilliant career that in the same way highlights his facet as an activist.

In a nutshell, the film reflects on the ups and downs, challenges and disappointments, that the also dancer and singer has faced throughout his career of more than seven decades in the world of entertainment; and that despite everything has been enthusiastic to be so active with 89 years just turned.

It is worth mentioning that, in addition to Moreno herself, the film included interviews with her friends and colleagues, such as: George Chakiris, Hector Elizondo, Gloria Estefan, Tom fontana, Morgan freeman, Mitzi Gaynor, Whoopi goldberg, Norman lear, Eva Longoria, Justina machado, Terrence McNally, Lin-Manuel Miranda Y Karen olivo.

There is no other way to express it, his resistance triumphed over adversity, broke barriers, fought for representation and paved the way for new generations of artists.

Rita has been the only Latin interpreter to achieve what is known as “EGOT” (an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar and a Tony) something that very few can boast about. Only 16 people in all of history have won itbut that’s only one reason why your life deserves the Documentary that plans a solid theatrical release on June 18, 2021.