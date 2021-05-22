They release a prototype of ‘Gears of War 3’ for PlayStation 3

About a year ago, images of a Gears of War 3 gameplay for PlayStation 3 began to circulate on the network. It was a prototype of the game that had been developed by Epic Games, the studio in charge of the title before the rights were acquired by Microsoft. Now, the person who accessed that material has decided to make it available to the public.

At this time it is 10 years since Epic Games began working on the Gears of War 3 prototype for PlayStation 3. To celebrate this anniversary, PixelButts has published a demo of the game that you accessed long ago. According to the person in charge, this is a gift for the community.

«I will not answer questions, I will not be your technical support. These data were treated with care for the sake of accuracy. Although this data is a decade old and has been around for that long, I was the first to make it work and I wanted to keep it with as little modification as possible. PixelButts

PixelButts also indicates that he no longer belongs to any group related to previews of games, which has allowed him to publish the Gears of War 3 prototype. He also mentions that he will no longer return to this type of work and that it is a farewell contribution.

Playing the Gears of War 3 prototype for PS3 is not so easy

Those interested in downloading the Gears of War 3 prototype for PS3 can do so from this link. However, it will not be so easy to execute it. As explained in the notes attached to the file, it is a version that will not run on a traditional PlayStation 3. The motives? Simply because uses a variation of the console known as the PS3 dev kit. That is, a hardware for developers with more RAM.

As you can imagine, this is all a bit unbelievable. Gears of War is one of the most important Xbox exclusive games, however, it was not always part of Microsoft’s portfolio of franchises.. It was in 2014 when the Redmond people bought the rights to Epic Games itself. This explains, in part, why the developer had a prototype for PlayStation 3.

The official version of Epic Games says they never thought of releasing Gears of War 3 for PlayStation. According to the company, it was an indoor development that allowed it to test its graphics engine for video game development, Unreal Engine.

