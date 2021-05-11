They reject the complaint of the PSOE against López Miras and the defected deputies of Cs for bribery

The Examining Court number 3 of Murcia has rejected the complaint of the PSOE for bribery against the president of the regional government, Fernando López Miras; against the regional deputies expelled from Ciudadanos, Isabel Franco, María del Valle Miguélez and Francisco Álvarez; as well as against the counselor of Transparency, Participation and Public Administration, Antonio Sánchez Lorente, also expelled from the orange formation.

Franco, Miguélez and Álvarez were expelled from Ciudadanos after failing the motion of censure promoted by the orange formation together with the socialists. Subsequently, they were appointed directors, as was Antonio Sánchez.

The resolution is adopted after accumulating the complaint, by inhibition of court number 6, to the complaint that in its day presented the Contrapoder party and that was also inadmissible, due to the existence of identity of the facts. In the same resolution, notified this Tuesday, in its operative part the file is remembered, as reported by sources from the Superior Court of Justice of the Region of Murcia (TSJMU).

Thus, the procedure initiated with the complaint of the PSOE accumulates to the procedure that was carried out in this court for the complaint of Contrapoder, since they were the same facts, referring the complainant to the content of the order of 4/13/21, by the what the dismissal and provisional file were agreed, by not appreciating evidence of crime in the denounced events.

Complaint for “having bought turncoats”

It should be remembered that the bribery complaint was announced by the Secretary of Organization of the PSOE and Minister of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda, José Luis Ábalos, who accused the PP of having “bought” turncoats in Murcia.

In the complaint, the PSOE defended that beyond the “social reproach” for the “act of transfuguismo”, in the case of Murcia “Other elements are added that transcend the political plane, giving rise that the conducts can be considered like facts with penal relevance “.

Specifically, the PSOE warned that “there is an element that transcends” the political, and that makes the behavior of the Murcian president and the former deputies of Cs “punishable”, and is that the former deputies received “as consideration” for their vote against in the motion “a reward for their conduct”, after having signed that they would support the motion.