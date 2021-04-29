They reject the complaint of a man against a judge who prevented him from marrying dressed as a pirate a la ‘Jack Sparrow’

The Court of Instruction number 8 of Vigo has agreed to file the complaint filed on Monday by Alberto Carreira, the person from Vigo who last weekend was prevented from accessing the Civil Registry to get married dressed as a pirate with her partner, who was dressed in a traditional Galician costume.

The couple denounced the judge in charge of that office, but the magistrate has declined to send the case to the Superior Court of Xustiza de Galicia (TSXG), where it would be necessary to investigate the judge, since she is calibrated.

According to the TSXG, the refusal of the magistrate of the Investigating Court is based on the fact that the complaint “There are no facts with criminal relevance” that could justify the elevation of the case to the Galician high court.

On the other hand, the judge clarifies in the order, against which an appeal may be filed, that it does not meet the formal requirement of having filed through a complaint.

Alberto and his partner, María, jumped into the newspapers in half of Spain last weekend when it became known that they were denied entry into the Civil Registry to get married by going in disguise.

He was pirate dress, with a wig and a hat similar to the one that Johnny Depp wears on his character as Jack Sparrow in the famous Pirates of the Caribbean saga, which made it impossible to be recognized, according to officials.

She wore a galician costume with many years made by his mother.

The refusal of the administration of justice to officiate the wedding ignited the spirits of the groom, who wrote a letter to the judge that was posted on social networks, generating a notable debate around this event.

“He judged us without even seeing us. Insulted the regional costume of our community calling it a disguise and insulted the work of a dressmaker who made my 14th century based outfit as a disguise. He judged us hidden in his office, the one we all pay with our taxes, “he wrote.

Later he presented the complaint against the judge that the Investigating Court had just file in a car that is not final, so it is quite possible that both continue fighting to marry as they were dressed in the Civil Registry.