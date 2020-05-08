The Provincial Court of Valencia dismissed the paternity claim filed by Javier Sánchez Santos against the singer Julio Iglesias

The tenth section of the Provincial Court of Valencia, Spain, reversed the sentence handed down last July by which the Court of First Instance 13 of Valencia ruled the paternity suit Presented by Javier Sánchez Santos, 44, against the Spanish singer Julio Iglesias.

The court, as recorded in the pronouncement provided by the Superior Court of Justice of the Valencian Community (TSJCV), estimated the appeals filed by the defendant and the Prosecutor’s Office when assessing the exception of “res judicata”, without going into the merits of the matter, given that the alleged son had already promoted other Judicial actions previously.

The lawyer Fernando Osuna, who represents the plaintiff, reported in a statement that he does not share this judgment and announced the presentation of an upcoming resource of cassation before the Supreme Court, and “subsequently to the Constitutional Court or the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg if necessary”.

This European court, according to Osuna, “is favorable to the scientific truth – which would supposedly prove DNA tests contributed to the cause by the supposed son-, above the res judicata ”.

In the opinion of the judges of the Valencia Court, the filiation claim recently resolved by the First Instance Court 13 of Valencia was already the subject of judicial pronouncement years back in the framework of two other procedures that ended with the rejection of the claim.

The first of these began in 1991 as a result of the lawsuit filed by the Javier Sánchez’s mother and it was also processed by the Court of First Instance 13 of Valencia.

The court then declared the singer’s paternity, but the eighth section of the Valencia Court reversed that decision in an appeal judgment that was later confirmed by the Supreme court and in respect of which the Constitutional Court inadmissible in 2003 a appeal.

The second procedure was initiated by a lawsuit identical to the previous one filed by Javier Sánchez in 2004 before the Court of First Instance 3 of Marbella and which was dismissed. The dismissal was upheld on appeal by the Provincial Court of Malaga.

The tenth section of the Valencia Hearing now determined that there is no doubt that these previous processes “were aimed at extramarital paternity claim without possession of state ”by Javier Sánchez and that“ identical in all of them was the reason for asking ”.

The court does not share the thesis of the First Instance Court 13 of Valencia when rejecting the res judicata exception and recalls that Javier Sánchez appeared in his own name, in the appeal, in the process derived from her mother’s demand, so there is a subjective identity between that matter and the one now resolved.

And it understands, on the other hand, that the orders issued in the framework of the second procedure by the court of Marbella and the Audience of Malaga became firm and have full effect when it comes to appreciating the exception of res judicata.

With information from EFE