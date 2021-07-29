They reject hearing a man from the ‘Making a Murderer’ series – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

The Wisconsin Court of Appeals on Wednesday rejected a request from the subject of the “Making a Murderer” series, Steven Avery, to hold a hearing on new evidence he wanted to present for a new trial.

Avery is serving a life sentence for the 2005 murder of photographer Teresa Halbach, a case that became the focus of a popular Netflix series whose creators raised questions about the convictions of Avery and his nephew, Brendan Dassey.

Avery’s attorney, Kathleen Zellner, asked the court to consider claims ranging from insufficient scientific evidence to ineffective trial attorneys. That request had been rejected in 2017 without a hearing and Avery, in his last appeal, had asked for a hearing or a new trial to consider the evidence.

But the appeals court denied the request and unanimously ruled that the motions were insufficient to entitle Avery to a hearing or a new trial and that the lower court correctly denied his request.

