They reiterate the search order of a businesswoman linked to Ronaldinho

03/31/2021

On at 22:31 CEST

The Paraguayan Prosecutor’s Office reiterated to the Justice on Wednesday the search and arrest order of the businesswoman who allegedly commissioned the false passports with which former Brazilian soccer player Ronaldinho Gaúcho and his brother Roberto entered the country, that for that reason they served several months in preventive detention and, later, domiciliary in Paraguay.

Is about Dalia lopez, a fugitive and with an international arrest and arrest warrant for a year, since, according to his lawyer, he was going to appear “in March 2020 before the Public Ministry” and did not do so, the Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement.

Faced with his failure to appear, the prosecutors in the case urged the guarantee judge Gustavo Amarilla this Wednesday to reiterate the request for López to “declare himself in absentia and communicate his international arrest warrant to Interpol Paraguay.”

The case history points to López, accused of mediate production and use of public documents of false content and criminal association, as “an alleged member of a criminal organization andstructured in such a way as to facilitate the elaboration and use of identity documents and passports with false content “.

The report of the Public Ministry states that in that line he would have obtained two Paraguayan passports in the name of two women who were adulterated in the name of Ronaldinho and his brother.

The Assis brothers returned to their country on August 25, 2020 after spending half a year in detention, first in a police jail and then in house arrest in a luxurious hotel in Asunción.

This after they will present those documents upon their arrival in the country on March 4 of that year for a series of activities related to the figure of the former world soccer star, several of them organized by López, who received them at the capital airport.

The scandal led to the prosecution of more than twenty people, among them managers and officials of Immigration and Identification of the National Police allegedly linked to an illicit document handling business.