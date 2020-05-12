Many companies they were forced to change their business models during the pandemic crisis. One of those companies found in the online and delivery channels how to continue billing.

Uiwi is a project that supplied fruit and vegetables to companies, today it became a successful “online greengrocer” that receives 600 weekly orders and that expects to bill $ 80 million in 2020.

At present, 40% is the percentage of turnover that comes from the online sales channel. They work with a total of 150 companies like Take off, Molinos Río de la Plata, Mc Donald’s, BGH, Telefónica, Adidas and among others.

They used to supply 150 companies with fruit baskets, as a consequence of the pandemic, its sales multiplied by the number of employees who can access e-commerce from their homes. “In April, we had 3 thousand new users. In addition, we had days when our website registered traffic of up to 90 thousand people. “

“We put a lot of focus on the business relationship: serving each customer the best we could. The only commercial tool we had was to pamper company employees and we made a good bond with them. This motivated us to launch e-commerce“The benefits they used to give to companies today were turned into a remote benefit to each employee for their benefit.

Uiwi’s next step is the implementation of an application: “It is the most direct way to contact our clients.”

Social, preventive and compulsory isolation took friends by surprise and they had to adapt: “The first 15 days of this quarantine were crucial why we were a company with processes oriented to the cooperative sector ”. Uiwi records around 500 fixed clients, today.

Since they started, Uiwi works on food campaigns together with the Still Time Foundation donating fruits to 250 families in the town of Moreno. “For 2 years we have been donating fruit in winter to boys from the town of Moreno. According to the Foundation, we reduced flu cases to 90%. “

“Everything that is not selected for companies, we do not throw away or waste: we make it jam or it is delivered to the Foundation so they can deliver it “.

Although its e-commerce – online business that works through shipping – was already developed, the quarantine made it the strength of the project. “We seek that through e-commerce the relationship of trust with the greengrocer is not lost: this is our challenge. We want the personal relationship with our customers to continue even though it is through e-commerce“Sebastián Guirao told Infotechnology, one of the founders along with Juan Pablo Boti.

Sebastian and Juan Pablo noticed that with the delivery a new shopping experience was generated: “Before, the person used to go to the greengrocer when he returned from work and bought what was necessary for that day. Now people can choose, compare prices, all thanks to e-commerce ”.

They talked to Infotechnology of your long-term goal: “We want to reach all CABA and all GBA and replicate our business model to be able to replicate it in different neighborhoods. “