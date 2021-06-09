They reinforce work in development and security; migration and economy, other topics on the agenda

MEXICO CITY.

Mexico and the US agreed to redouble their efforts against human trafficking and drug trafficking, as well as to promote development to inhibit migration.

US Vice President Kamala Harris met privately at the National Palace with President López Obrador. Then they led a working meeting between delegates from both countries.

There it was established to share information against traffickers of arms, drugs and people. Specifically, an operational group will be created that will identify and dismantle pollero networks. At the cabinet level, a dialogue on binational security will be held.

During the roundtable, Harris told López Obrador that he envisions “a new era” between the two countries.

Other agreements are to promote investment in infrastructure in the south of our country and generate economic opportunities for Central America that inhibit migration, as well as coordinate actions to resolve disappearances in Mexico. In addition, in September there will be a high-level economic dialogue, on topics such as trade and telecommunications.

Prior to the meeting, López Obrador and Harris witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding between Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard and the United States Charge d’Affaires John S. Creamer.

Before returning to the US, Harris told a conference that he expressed to the Mexican government the need to strengthen security in ports, as fentanyl is one of the main concerns of the Biden administration.

“They inspire me with their success”

To Mexican entrepreneurs, the Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris, asked them to be optimistic in their personal mission to raise the living conditions of other women, thereby benefiting the person, the family and society in general.

In the meeting with the vice president were Ingrid Orozco from ULead International, Paula Santilli from PepsiCo; Michelle Ferrari from WEF, Frissia Monsiváis from We.Men and Odile Cortes from IntegraRSE.

“You inspire me with your stories, with your success, keep writing that success because all the success we achieve is by working hard and by the ability to trust ourselves, even if you have told us no.

“So let’s be optimistic about what we can achieve and the impact we can have on people we may never know, who may never know our name, but who benefit from our work,” he said.

She acknowledged that in the United States itself there is still much to do on gender parity and access to new opportunities for women in leadership positions.

“When we see the disparity, for example, salary, there is still a lot to do, especially when one breaks it down by race, we also have to work to recognize the demands and demands of women’s lives, not only women must work for to support his family but to feed his passion ”, he stressed.

He said that on the issue of support for women through projects, Mexico and the United States must work hand in hand and that is the reason for his first visit to our country.

“Being in Mexico today highlights for me the alliance and the union that both countries have,” he added.

She was accompanied by Nancy McEldowney, assistant national security, and the charge d’affaires of the US embassy, ​​John Creamer.