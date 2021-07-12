They reinforce security in Coahuila after shooting in La Ribereña

COAHUILA

Coahuila security forces reinforced surveillance on the Federal Ribereña Highway number 2, where on Saturday afternoon a shooting was recorded that left no casualties or injured elements, but did damage the patrols in which they were traveling with firearms. the uniformed.

The state attorney general, Gerardo Márquez Guevara, maintained that the revisions are being maintained at the highway points that converge with the entity, mainly in La Ribereña de Piedras Negras towards Laredo, Tamaulipas, where it borders Colombia, Nuevo León.

He stressed that around 5,000 elements of the Mexican Army, National Guard, Municipal Police and the State Secretary of Public Security are participating in the operations.

Filters are also maintained on the roads to Zacatecas, Monclova, in Sabinas, Juárez, the last two that link with Nuevo León.

During the operations the authorities have seized weapons but on the side of the United States where they border Piedras Negras and are prioritizing security with all security corporations.

There were no reports of people arrested for the shooting registered Saturday afternoon on the federal highway.

In the gaps we have a strong review devices, supervision, the National Guard, the Army, our police with sweeping operations, sweeping implies a range, that even on foot they go through the mesquite to find evidence, “he said.

Finally, he highlighted that shielding is maintained in the vicinity of Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, Zacatecas, Durango, including a part with Chihuahua in the central region of Coahuila, such as Cuatrociénegas and Ocampo.

jcs