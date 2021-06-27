They reinforce security for shooting in Zacatecas

VALPARAÍSO, Zac.

TFollowing the events recorded in this municipality, where the lifeless bodies of 18 people were found after a confrontation, authorities reinforced surveillance in the region.

The state Attorney’s Office reported that, of the 18 bodies located —all men—, two are burned, two are partially burned, and 14 have injuries with a firearm projectile.

Official identifications were found at the site, some with addresses in Nayarit and one in Valparaíso. In addition, five magazines for long weapons, a grenade and casings of different calibers were located.

Yesterday, personnel from the Sedena and National Guard, supported by police from Zacatecas and Durango, made tours of that region, without confirming the location of more people without life.

