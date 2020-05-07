The president announced that hospital facilities in Morelos, Guerrero, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Puebla and Tlaxcala will be improved, where an increase in infections was identified.

After Wednesday’s meeting with the doctors and scientists who are leading the plan to confront the coronavirus pandemic, and with the mathematicians who make the projections to resume economic and social activities in the country, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said that he has not There have been substantial modifications, or anything that could signify alarm.

During the morning conference, he announced that next Monday, May 11, he will have another analysis meeting to detail the proposal to start opening the country.

“We are thinking that the may 17th, but in municipalities where there are no cases, and have no neighborhood with municipalities that have affected people. There with great care, with sanitary fences we could start activities; This will depend on the behavior of these days, “he said.

It may interest you: AMLO: the economic reactivation and social welfare program has already started | Find out

“And then, a calendar already defined based on economic activities and the level of infections”he added.

The Prime Minister said that during the meeting with specialists and members of his cabinet, Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard raised the possibility of installing a kind of traffic light, to mark in green the places where there is no problem; yellow, in case of few infections and red where there are problems.

“From there, begin to see economic activities such as the construction industry, export companies, automotive branch, tourism and other activities; Of course, this includes going back to school, “he said.

It may interest you: Arm man economic front ’5 states and businessmen; “Not so, governors,” respond emanating from Morena

López Obrador also argued that although initially the six sites with the most infections were defined: Quintana Roo, Tabasco, Estado de México, Mexico City, Sinaloa and Baja California; Now the hospital facilities of Morelos, Guerrero, Oaxaca will also be reinforced; Veracruz, Puebla and Tlaxcala.

“Special attention will be given to these, because we have contagion growth there. In the rest of the country, we are going to say, there has not been the same advance of the pandemic, “he said.

Regarding the declarations of the Governor of Puebla, Miguel Barbosawho suggested that once the hospitals in the Valley of Mexico are saturated, the patients will be sent to said entityThe president pointed out that this was not true.

It may interest you: CCE proposes 10 objectives for work tables in the face of crisis

“They are different things, Puebla will be attended because the number of infections is growing; as well as the Valley of Mexico, now there are other sites that require support, ”he explained.

“Puebla is going to be reinforced so that there are facilities, beds, fans, doctors, specialists,” he added.

And he explained that as part of the reinforcement strategy in the fight against Covid-19, they will appoint representatives of the federal government in each of the states to be aware.

He indicated that the undersecretary of the Interior, Diana Álvarez, will be in Puebla.