A cat four years in name Bold, became the first confirmed case of coronavirus detected in felines in Spain and in the sixth in the world.

The feline was the pet of a family of Catalonia in which several members had contracted the COVID-19, reason why the veterinarians believe that it was contacted when having contact with them; however, according to experts from the Animal Health Research Center (CReSA) of Institute of Agri-Food Research and Technology (IRTA) when doing the necropsy, they realized that Bold did not die due to SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus.

Detected the first cat infected with # SARSCoV2 in the Spanish State. It would have been spread through different people in your family affected by # COVID19 The virus did not affect his health; the animal was already suffering from a serious genetic disease. https://t.co/m8RMhKQzHm – IRTA-CReSA (@CReSA_r) May 8, 2020

The researchers analyzed various organs of the animal for the virus and found it only in two: the nasal cavity and a lymph node near the intestine, but the cat suffered from a heart condition known as hypertrophic cardiomyopathyTherefore, the lesions found in the feline were not compatible with the infection of the COVID-19.

“The finding of SARS-CoV-2 in this animal it was incidental and was not related to the clinical symptoms for which it was decided to euthanize him, “he explained. Joaquim Segalés, researcher of the IRTA-CReSA.

It is worth mentioning that the cat He was admitted to a veterinary hospital because he had severe breathing difficulties, a very low platelet level and heart failure, so that in the end the animal ended up euthanizing him.

With information from Irta, El País

