The epidemiological report number 62 on the behavior of Covid-19 in the country, offered yesterday by the Minister of Public Health, Dr. Rafael Sánchez Cárdenas, records five new deaths, reaching the figure of 446 deaths since the beginning of the epidemic last past first. of March.

The number of new cases notified in the last 24 hours was 254, for a cumulative total of 13,477 positive cases. The case fatality rate is 3.31%, the patients who have overcome the virus are 7,142 and the number of PCR tests processed is 59,976.

Of the total active cases, 2,066 are in hospital isolation and 3,823 in home isolation. Of those hospitalized, 126 were admitted to intensive care units yesterday.

Operative in La Romana

Reporting on the Covid-19 outbreak in the La Romana prison, where 90 rapid tests were positive, and the results of the PCR are awaited, Sánchez Cárdenas reported that an operation will be carried out in that province over the weekend.

Elections July 5

He said he understood that there are conditions to hold the presidential elections on the scheduled date taking due precautions.

It also favored a review of the staff that will work in reading schools on July 5 next. He noted that the Ministry of Health would be willing to collaborate with the Central Electoral Board in this regard, as it has been doing so far to guarantee due biosecurity protocol during the process.

IN POINTS

Descaled.

The country started yesterday the first phase of gradual opening of the economy, reason why it is noticed how important prudence will be.

Surveillance.

Thousands of people returned to their jobs and the use of mass transportation began.

