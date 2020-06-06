The number of coronavirus infections (Covid-19) in the world it reached 6 million 724 thousand 516, while the dead number 394 thousand 787, according to the data collected by the Johns Hopkins University (UJH), based on reports from all governments.

On the last day 123 thousand 824 new cases were confirmed throughout the world and 5 thousand 167 deaths, while the total number of people recovered in the world is two million 745 thousand 233.

According to data from Johns Hopkins University, so far, the recovery rate in all countries is 40.8%, higher than the case fatality rate of 5.8%.

The numbers of infections reported during the last day were considered by the World Health Organization (WHO) as one of the highest recorded since the start of the pandemic, so the agency warned that “the turning point is still far away.”

In United States

The nation hardest hit by the health crisis, the number of recovered reached 491 thousand 706; however, the number of confirmed infections reached one million 894 thousand 753, and the number of deaths is 109 thousand 127.

In Brazil

The pandemic data in Brazil, the second nation in the world most affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, were not updated by the Ministry of Health Brazilian, as of the cut of June 4, the SARS-CoV-2 infections are 614 thousand 941 and the number of deaths is 34 thousand 21.

However, the Brazilian television channel Balloon Tv He affirms that, based on data from the state health authorities, 1,500 people died in the country on Friday due to coronavirus and 30,830 new SARS-CoV-2 infections were confirmed.

The Brazilian President, Jair Bolsonaro, acknowledged that the delay in the daily presentation of reports of the advance of the coronavirus in the country has been to avoid the appearance of the figures in the nightly news.

In Russia

The government reported 449 thousand 256 confirmed SARS-CoV-2 infections, while the number of deaths reached 5 thousand 520, highlighting that 47% of people who contracted the virus have already been discharged.

In this regard, the who noted that Russia “It has reached a plateau in terms of incidence of the new coronavirus,” he noted that the country has carried out “a high number of detection tests.”

In MexicoUntil Friday, June 5, there were already 13,170 deaths and 110,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus infections.

With information from Notimex

