They refloat the Ever Given and release maritime traffic on this route after almost a week

The nightmare of maritime transport that was being lived in the Suez Canal ended. The Ever Given, the gigantic 200,000-ton ship that had been traversed in the middle of the Canal, it has been refloated at last and at this moment it resumes its way to cross its journey.

The ship was stranded in the Suez Canal about six days ago, and since then produced a monumental maritime traffic jam that made hundreds of ships wait to cross this pass. Others preferred to surround Africa, but now at last the activity will begin to return to normal.

Maritime traffic reactivates in the Suez Canal

A few hours ago it was possible to refloat the stern, but it seemed that there was still a difficult task ahead. Fortunately those in charge of the rescue operation they have also been able to refloat the bow just a few hours later, which has caused several tug boats to celebrate the milestone by sounding their sirens.

Horns blare in celebration as the Ever Given ship, which has been stuck on the banks of Suez Canal since last week, is finally set free. https://t.co/f1pzyNOCyR pic.twitter.com/eFrQAW66nM – ABC News (@ABC) March 29, 2021

The Suez Canal is therefore released after almost a week of uncertainty and multi-million dollar losses for the freight transport sector.

Now all that maritime traffic is reactivated: the Ever Given is now sailing towards the Mediterranean at a speed of around 7 knots according to Marine Vessel Traffic.

Ships waiting at the entrance to the canal are expected can finally use it gradually.

At FleetMon they have followed the entire process of refloating the ship by satellite, which can be followed in a sequence that continue monitoring the journey right now of this gigantic freight ship.

Via | Reuters