The FC Board of Directors Barcelona announced the reduction of more than 70% of the salaries of the football team –which has stars like Leo Messi, Luis Suárez and Gerard Piqué-, “During the time that the alert state is prolonged due to the Covid-19”.

Here is the statement:

The front Leo Messi He stated that not only will 70% of the salary be lowered but they will also help so that all employees charge 100%.

But in addition, he criticized the directive: “it does not stop surprising us that from within the club there were those who tried to put us under the magnifying glass and trying to add pressure to do something that we always knew we would do“

Spain exceeds 85,000 cases of coronavirus and 7,000 deaths

This Monday, Spain has confirmed a total of 85,195 cases of coronavirus, which is 6,398 more than on Sunday, according to the latest figures published by the Ministry of Health.

In addition, 7,000 deaths have already been exceeded (7,340 deaths, 812 more than yesterday). 16,780 people have been cured of coronavirus, a figure that increases by 2,071 compared to yesterday, while 5,231 patients have required admission to the intensive care unit (ICU) at some point.