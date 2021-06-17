They rediscover Nelson Rodrigues; premiere of ‘Vals nº6’

MEXICO CITY.

Vals No. 6, written by the Brazilian playwright Nelson Rodrigues (1912-1980) in 1951, is a monologue whose protagonist is Sonia, a girl murdered at the age of 15 who struggles, amidst delusions, to reconstruct the puzzle of her memories.

He’s in a kind of limbo. He does not know his name, what he is doing there, what happened; and evokes his family, a doctor and possible abuse. It is a look far ahead of its time. Guilt is an important issue, ”producer Ana Silva commented yesterday.

This is the work of the Brazilian writer, made expressly for the Teatrix digital platform from the translation and adaptation of Natalia Werneck, which will premiere on June 24, directed by Angélica Rogel and interpreted by Alejandra Piastro.

Supported by the Brazilian embassy in Mexico, this production presented by the SHKSPR Forum and La Teatrería seeks that Mexicans rediscover the also novelist, short story writer and chronicler from Rio de Janeiro who denounced violence against women, homophobia and violence since the 1950s. inequality in the South American country.

Marcia Adorno, Minister of Culture of the embassy, ​​highlighted the importance of Rodrigues’ proposal. “I perceive that the social problems that Nelson Rodrigues addresses in his work, portraying Brazil, are very close to Mexico. The situation of women, violence, abuse of power. There is a strong connection between Brazilian and Mexican society, especially in the position of women in society.

Nelson takes situations that were in the private sphere and brings them to the public; This was very innovative, because the Brazilian is a very conservative society and the problems of violence within the family were kept and tolerated by society, nobody spoke of them. That is the importance of his work ”, he added.

For executive producer Luis Javier Mondragón, the importance of Vals No. 6 lies in the fact that it handles the issues from a psychological point of view. “It is a monologue that has psychological overtones. The poetic vein is very noticeable; it is a more lyrical work, which goes beyond the social problem ”.

Finally, Sonia Rodrigues, daughter of the playwright, evoked her father as “a humanist who lived in terror of the most fragile. It started from the premise that no family is perfect, they all hide secrets, vices, abuse, hypocrisy. I am happy that his work is staged in Mexico ”.

Waltz No. 6 will have performances from June 24 to 27 on teatrix.com, on demand, that is, at the time that the public prefers to see it.

