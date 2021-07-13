They recruit the ‘Güero’ Palma in the Altiplano

Jesús Héctor el “Güero” Palma Salazar was transferred last night to the Altiplano prison in Almoloya de Juárez, State of Mexico.

Sources from the Attorney General’s Office confirmed the transfer of Palma Salazar, so far the charges for which the co-founder of the Sinaloa Cartel was returned to prison after 70 days of rooting have not been revealed.

The drug trafficker was released on May 4He was immediately taken to the National Center for Arraigos in the Doctores neighborhood of Mexico City.

asc