They recreate the best scene from ‘Friends’ in ‘Animal Crossing’

It has just been demonstrated that any situation, moment, fiction, person or circumstance can be reproduced in ‘Animal Crossing: New Horizons’. So far, we had seen Ariana Grande’s video clip ‘7 rings’ recreate or even compose the character of Kylie Jenner during the video for ‘WAP’, the viral song by Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion in 2020. But now we find ourselves fibrillating because the ‘gamers’ have taken a step further, since they have brought to the Nintendo Switch video game a scene considered world television history and recently remembered thanks to a mythical reunion: when the ‘Friends’ characters challenge each other who knows their friends best.





Originally, this iconic episode aired in 1998, during season 4. As a name it receives ‘The one with the embryos’ and the story develops from a bet between Monica and Rachel on the one hand, and Chandler and Joey on the other. Ross heads the trivia contest and the girls end up losing their flat. During the cast meeting they reinterpreted this scene, for the pleasure and enjoyment of all, and now we have it in the ‘Animal Crossing’ version.

They have not only recreated the scene, but they have also introduced the famous intro. But our research on to what level of ‘Friends’ we can turn our island from ‘AC’ does not end here and We have found inspiration so that you too can reproduce your own Central Perk, Monica’s flat or the main fountain with the brown sofa and the umbrellas.

In Reedit, the user Jakesleah has created a pattern that you can get through his code, so that your square is 100% like that of fiction.

The same happens with this peephole that you can place on any wall as a painting:

And this inspiration from the busiest cafe in New York?

Although for a freak, the island of this ‘youtuber’, who has created the complete set, dressing rooms of the characters included …

There is no doubt that ‘Friends’ always ‘be there for us’. And if it’s playing ‘Animal Crossing’ better!

