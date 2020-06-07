BrokeDave has posted the creation via Twitter and has pleased many users.

The Prince of Bel-Air It is a cult series that since its launch in 1990 has been in tune with the geek culture and video games. Epic Games was sued a while ago for introducing Carlton’s dance to Fortnite without permission and this led to a controversy for dance plagiarism that ended up being saved. For his part, Will Smith acknowledged being obsessed with Zelda A Link to the Past when filming the series. Now, a fan has recreated the mythic intro in Animal Crossing: New Horizons and shared it through their social media.

In the video you can see a sequence similarity, saving the distances, accompanied by the characteristic rap that puts tuned to the intro. This composition demonstrates that the 90s production still is still in the collective imagination and being part of the creativity of today’s players. Warner Bros. echoed this in an 8-bit mini video game inspired directly by the American television series.

For its part, Animal Crossing: New Horizons is leaving some interesting crossovers like the one you have with Pokmon or with Lara Croft made by the developers of Crystal Dynamics and curious amateur creations like the one of the user who recreates Toto’s mythical song Africa using the instruments included in the game.

Here we leave you YouTube video that the user BrokeDave himself has uploaded after sharing it on his social networks causing very good reception among users. Without a doubt, a tribute to a series that will never stop going out of style and that has left numerous iconic moments to remember, such as its introduction.

