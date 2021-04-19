They recover the bodies of the eleven workers trapped almost a month ago in an illegal gold mine in Colombia

The National Mining Agency of Colombia (ANM) reported this Sunday that they have recovered the lifeless bodies of eleven workers from an illegal gold mine that collapsed in the department of Caldas, almost a month ago, on March 26.

After 24 days of “uninterrupted work”, All the corpses of the workers of the mine that collapsed after the heavy rains in the municipality of Neira have been recovered, which caused the Cauca river will overflow and fill the hole where the farm was located.

Rescue work was slowed down and hampered by heavy rains, something against which “the suction of water, monitoring of gases and leaks, in addition to the construction and expansion of the jarillón” have made it possible to control the entry of water from the Cauca River and the rescue of trapped people.

After the news, the Minister of Mines and Energy of Colombia, Diego Mesa, thanked the work of the rescue teams and “to all the miners in the area, for his great effort and unwavering will during these 24 days of rescue. “

“The dedication, vocation of service and the human sense of the more than 40 members of the ANM mining rescue team and the emergency agencies, allowed the recovery of the bodies of the eleven victims of the accident that occurred in Neira, Caldas” said the minister through his Twitter account.

We wholeheartedly accompany the families of these 11 young people and the entire community of the village of El Bosque and the municipality of Irra. We are with you in these difficult times. – Diego Mesa, CFA ⛏⚡️🇨🇴 (@DiegoMesaP) April 18, 2021

The ANM also specified that the mine did not have the proper authorization, and therefore lacked the necessary requirements and standards.

The agency added that in the place where the miners were trying to extract the precious material gold is not actually found, and that, in addition, trying to extract it over the Cauca River is practically impossible since it is very difficult to control the irruption of the water.