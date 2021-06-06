They recover another body of the Múzquiz mine; add up to four

The Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare announced that this Sunday, June 6, at 9:20 a.m., the rescue of the fourth body of the seven miners who suffered the flood was achieved, on Friday, June 4, in the Micará Mine, in the Rancherías ejido. , municipality of Múzquiz, Coahuila.

Previously, the agency announced that at 6:20 am this Sunday, the third of the seven miners who were trapped in the mine was rescued.

Through his Twitter account, the agency spread that “today at 6:20 am he found, after tireless work by rescuers, the body of the third miner of the seven who were trapped after the flood at the Micará Mine in Múzquiz, Coahuila.

We will continue with the rescue work in coordination with the Government of the state of Coahuila, as well as with the other federal and local authorities.

The rescue work is coordinated by the three orders of government, led by the STPS, the National Guard and Civil Protection.

The rescue of the first body was carried out on Saturday, June 5, at 9:30 in the morning and the second at 11:15 p.m.

Search and rescue work continues with the participation of the Secretariat of National Defense, the National Guard, as well as miners and personnel from the municipal Civil Protection and from the states of Coahuila and Nuevo León uninterruptedly, to find the remaining miners .

The federal government has expressed its commitment to society, making all its resources available to safeguard the lives of the workers of the Micarán mine, as well as immediate care for the victims’ families.

The seven miners were trapped at a depth of 60 meters in the coal mine after a landslide caused by a flood, so one of the first tasks was to get into the water.

It has been announced that the seven workers are: Humberto Rodríguez; Damien Ernesto Robles; Mauricio Cortés, whose body is one of the three rescued; Gonzalo Cruz Marín; Pedro Ramírez; Francisco Briseño and Leopoldo Méndez.

