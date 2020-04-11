The Krakatoa eruption generated a chain reaction in different volcanoes in the Pacific

By: Web Writing

On Friday night the world was surprised by the eruption from the Indonesian volcano Anak Krakatau (in Spanish, son of Krakatoa), as it is considered one of the volcanoes most powerful in the world.

According to the first reports, the volcano threw lava and ejected large ash clouds that reached up to 15 kilometers high.

In addition, the eruptive pulse of the Krakatoa It generated a series of telluric movements, alarming the population to the point of leaving quarantines behind and moving away from the dangerous place.

And that was not all. Immediately, the energy released from the Indonesian colossus, would have activated the so-called “Belt or Pacific Ring of Fire“, a volcanic cord that integrates other countries such as Japan and even Mexico.

Last night more than 15 volcanoes that are within the Belt de Fuego, among them the most outstanding in the region of Popocatepetl in Mexico and Fuego in Guatemala.

According to Volcano Discovery, the colossi that registered activity last night, in the midst of the contingency by COVID-19:

Klyuchevskoy, on Kamchatka. He threw ash at a height of 6,100 meters Shiveluch, on Kamchatka. Eject volcanic ash at an altitude of 36000 ft. Aso, Central Kyushu. Kuchinoerabu-jima, located in Ryukyu Islands, Sakurajima, located in Kyushu, Japan. Ibu, Halmahera, IndonesiaKrakatoa, located in the Sunda Strait, Indonesia. Merapi, in Central Java, Indonesia. It emitted a column of ash that rose to an altitude of 6,100 meters. Semeru, located in East Java, Indonesia Dukono, is located in Halmahera. It emitted volcanic ash. Kerinci, in SumatraPopocatépetl, in central Mexico. At 22:15 an explosion was registered that generated an eruptive column close to 1 km in height and the emission of incandescent fragments at a short distance, Sangay, Ecuador. He expelled ash at a height of 5,800 meters Sabancaya, located in Peru. The volcano emitted ash that reached a height of 7,300 meters. Nevados de Chillán, is located in Chile.

(With information from Volcano Discovery and the Government of Guatemala)