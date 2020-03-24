The Valley of Mexico currently faces two diseases that day by day infect a greater number of citizens. Not only has the so-called coronavirus pandemic caused the authorities to take preventive measures, measles became a latent risk.

Shortly after the health authorities began to implement preventive measures for Covid-19 throughout Mexico, it was revealed that 16 people were infected with measles, but, from March 5 to this 23 of the same month, cases have reached 67 infected.

It was the General Directorate of Epidemiology of the Ministry of Health that released the report of confirmed measles cases in the Valley of Mexico. Although 62 cases were located in Mexico City, the rest occurred in people who live in the State of Mexico.

In 24 hours, A total of 20 cases were confirmed, most of which are found in the Gustavo A. Madero, Álvaro Obregón, Miguel Hidalgo and Cuajimalpa mayoralties.

The cases of the State of Mexico were located in the municipalities of Ecatepec, Naucalpan, Tecámac, Nezahualcóyotl and Tlalnepantla, which have an infected in each one.

Of the 67 cases, only 10 of them had a history of vaccination for the disease.

It all started when last March 5 the health authorities of the capital announced the existence of an outbreak of measles in 16 people.

The information caused a stir, because all the cases were related to the North Male Preventive Prison, located at Jaime Nuno 155, Cuautepec Barrio Bajo, Guadalupe Chalma neighborhood, city hall Gustavo A. Madero.

According to the newspaper El Universal, among the confirmed infections was a minor of eight years who was linked to one of the inmates.

Before more than 10 cases, the authorities decided to carry out a sweep inside the prison, that is, a vaccination campaign for the more than 3,000 inmates incarcerated, but also for the personnel who work in the facilities, the custodians and the relatives who commonly visit the prisoners.

For the eight-year-old girl who was infected, El Heraldo de México reported that a swept around a perimeter of 25 blocks around the house in which the minor lives. This, located in the Álvaro Obregón city hall.

However, the general director of Epidemiology, José Luis Alomía Zegarra, clarified that the first measles patient registered was an import case.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO) measles is caused by a virus in the paramyxovirus family and is one of the leading causes of death in children. During 2017 measles It took the lives of 110,000 children under the age of five around the world.

The disease begins to appear between 10 and 12 days after the first contact with the virus., as a runny nose, cough, red eyes, tears and white spots appear on the inside of the cheeks.

The best known feature of the disease are red welts, known as anaxems, that appear between day 7 and 18 after contact.