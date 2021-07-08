They record shooting in Tuxtla Gutiérrez Get down, get down! They shout on video

At least 4 people who were traveling in two vehicles died after receiving several shots from submachine guns from two other units. The events occurred on the Rosario Sabinal road in the La Gloria subdivision in the western area of ​​Tuxtla Gutiérrez, Chiapas.

Of the total of victims, two were traveling in an Audi-type vehicle and another two in a Renault-type Koleos. Both units registered countless high-powered bullet wounds. The bodies of three people were left outside the units and one more inside one of the vehicles.

Nearby businesses closed their doors to make sure. The State Attorney General’s Office investigates the motive for the events; Meanwhile, the Police are looking for two units, one Fronthier type and the other apparently Honda type, where the attackers were traveling, who fled to an unknown destination.

